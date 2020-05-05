IPG Photonics beats on Q1, adds $200M buyback
May 05, 2020 8:17 AM ETIPG Photonics Corporation (IPGP)IPGPBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor4 Comments
- IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) gains 3.3% pre-market after Q1 beats, in-line Q2 guidance, and a $200M addition to the share repurchase program.
- Sales in China decreased 40% Y/Y in the quarter due to the coronavirus pandemic. Europe and Japan dropped 15% and 12%, respectively, while North America gained 4%.
- IPGP adds $200M to the existing share repurchase program, which had $60M remaining.
- The Q2 outlook sees revenue of $260-290M (consensus: $272.71M) and EPS of $0.40-0.70 (consensus: $0.61).
- Earnings call starts at 10 AM with a webcast here.
- Press release.