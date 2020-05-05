IPG Photonics beats on Q1, adds $200M buyback

  • IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) gains 3.3% pre-market after Q1 beats, in-line Q2 guidance, and a $200M addition to the share repurchase program.
  • Sales in China decreased 40% Y/Y in the quarter due to the coronavirus pandemic. Europe and Japan dropped 15% and 12%, respectively, while North America gained 4%.
  • IPGP adds $200M to the existing share repurchase program, which had $60M remaining.
  • The Q2 outlook sees revenue of $260-290M (consensus: $272.71M) and EPS of $0.40-0.70 (consensus: $0.61).
  • Earnings call starts at 10 AM with a webcast here.
  • Press release.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.