Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) plans to issue $200M more of its 8.000% senior notes due 2026 in a private offering.

The notes issued in the offering will be treated as a single class with the existing $400M of notes that were issued in April 2018.

Plans to use proceeds from the sale and from the recently announced common share offering to repay the outstanding balance on its existing revolving credit facility.

Remainder of proceeds will be used to provide CODI with liquidity to allow it to opportunistically pursue future acquisitions and for general corporate purposes.

