Adjusted EPS of $0.62 per share, up 44% from $0.43 in the first quarter 2019.

Organic revenue was down 6% year over year due to disruptions in the aerospace, commercial transportation, and automotive markets driven by COVID-19 and 737 MAX production declines, somewhat offset by growth in defense and industrial.

Reduced 2020 capex target by $100M to approximately $200M.

Temporarily suspended the dividend on its common stock, preserving cash and providing additional flexibility in the current environment.

HWM +2.6% premarket

Q1 results