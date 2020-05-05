SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) +7.6% pre-market after unveiling a new $1B partnership with Technology Credit Union which it says will increase financing options for qualified U.S. residential solar customers and give the company access to capital for its loan program.

SunPower says the partnership will lower its operating costs through lower per-watt financing fees, and streamline the loan application and contract signing process for customers.

The company says the $1B commitment will allow for tens of thousands of SunPower solar systems to be funded over the course of the next four years.