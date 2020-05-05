Easterly Government reaffirms guidance after small Q1 miss

  • Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Q1 adjusted FFO per share of 29 cents misses the average analyst estimate by a penny and unchanged from a year ago.
  • Reiterates 2020 guidance of FFO per share of $1.22-$1.24.
  • Q1 revenue of $58.2M falls short of the $59.8M consensus; compares with $50.6M in the year-ago quarter.
  • Q1 total expenses of $47.4M increased from $43.0M a year ago.
  • Q1 cash available for distribution rose to $21.8M from $18.5M in Q1 2019.
  • After the quarter-end, DEA entered into forward sales transactions under its ATM programs for the sale of an additional 3.29M shares of common stock that have not yet settled; assuming the forward sales transactions are physically settled in full utilizing a weighted average initial forward sales price of $27.04 per share, DEA expects to get net proceeds of ~$88.0M.
  • Currently has a total of 6,689,724 shares bound by forward sales transactions under ATM programs that haven't yet settled; assuming the forward sales transactions are physically settled in full utilizing a weighted average initial forward sales price of $25.06 per share, DEA expects net proceeds of ~$166.0M.
  • Conference call at 10:00 AM ET.
