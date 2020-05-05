Sales fall at Johnson Outdoors amid stay-at-home orders
May 05, 2020 8:30 AM ETJohnson Outdoors Inc. (JOUT)JOUTBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) reports drops in revenue across fishing (-3%), camping (-7%), diving (-29%) and watercraft recreation (-38%) in Q1. The outdoorsy company saw a drop in demand due to the stay-at-home orders in the U.S. for part of the quarter,
- Gross margin improved 160 bps to 46.1% of sales, due primarily to stronger pricing and improved mix.
- Net income was $20.4M vs. $21.9M a year ago.
- The company expects a significant impact on its business from COVID-19 in FQ3 as well.
