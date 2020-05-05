Adjusted EPS of $1.77 per share, down 2% from $1.81 in the first quarter 2019.

Highlights strong financial position and balance sheet with $1.4B of cash on hand, essentially no short-term debt, and a revolving credit facility in place that could provide additional liquidity of $2.5B.

"It remains highly uncertain as to how long this global pandemic and related economic challenges will last or how quickly our customers and end markets will recover," said CEO E. Scott Santi. "However, I am confident that the strength and resilience of ITW's powerful Business Model, our diversified, high-quality business portfolio, and our people put us in a position of strength to deal with whatever lies ahead."

Due to uncertainties regarding the duration and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic, ITW is suspending previously announced annual guidance for 2020.

ITW -0.4% premarket

Q1 results