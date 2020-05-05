Rambus +7% Q1 earnings beat, Q2 guidance
- Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) +7% on Q1 results.
- Q1 highlights: Total revenue was $64M (+32.2% Y/Y), Product revenue were $30.7M (+241% Y/Y), Royalty revenue of $19.7M (-20.5%) and Contract and other revenue totaled $13.6M (-6.8%).
- Licensing billings was $67.1M (-11% Y/Y).
- Cash from operating activities was $37.3M.
- Cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities were $435.4M (March 31, 2020).
- RMBS expects Q2 licensing billings in the range of $57M-$63M, product revenue $27M-$33M, contract and other revenue $8M-$13M and Non-GAAP operating costs of $66M-$62M.
This was corrected on 05/06/2020 at 1:16 PM. The story has been updated to compare with consensus under ASC 606