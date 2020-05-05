TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) +1.13% in pre-market, has been hired by a Russian investment group, to design a $10B liquefied natural gas operation in northern Russia; the design work of the project is expected to complete by end of 2020.

The LNG plant plans annual production of 13M tonnes of LNG at maximum capacity, and the project is anticipated to complete by 2025 and sell LNG to Asia.

Additionally, TechnipFMC plans to cut up to 700 jobs in Norway due to the turbulent oil market; it employs 3,100 staff in Norway, and both permanent and temporary staff will be affected

The process is planned to be finalized by end of August.