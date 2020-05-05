BMO Capital is in this morning with a much needed upgrade on L Brands (NYSE:LB) as the retailer is reeling after losing Sycamore Partners as a Victoria's Secret investor.

"Noise will dissipate and it will become harder to ignore underlying fundamental value," updates BMO analyst Simeon Siegel.

Siegel sees 50% to 70% upside potential for L Brands as it resets itself.

BMO moves to an Outperform rating from Market Perform and assigns a price target of $17.

