BMO Capital is in this morning with a much needed upgrade on L Brands (NYSE:LB) as the retailer is reeling after losing Sycamore Partners as a Victoria's Secret investor.
"Noise will dissipate and it will become harder to ignore underlying fundamental value," updates BMO analyst Simeon Siegel.
Siegel sees 50% to 70% upside potential for L Brands as it resets itself.
BMO moves to an Outperform rating from Market Perform and assigns a price target of $17.
Previously: L Brands -10% after Sycamore deal officially ends (May 4)
L Brands is down 8.31% premarket to $11.04.
