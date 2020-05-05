Nano cap Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) is up 11% premarket on robust volume on the heels of the publication of post-hoc data from the LEAP 1 and LEAP 2 studies evaluating Xenleta (lefamulin) in adults with moderate-to-severe community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP).

Based on pooled data from 926 inpatients (468 received lefamulin and 458 received moxifloxacin), time to clinical response was almost the same as was the median time from treatment initiation to clinical stability/improvement.

The company says the results support the potential use of lefamulin as an effective intravenous and oral short-course monotherapy for CABP that may enable early discharge.

The FDA approved the pleuromutilin antibiotic in August 2019 for CABP.