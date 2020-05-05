Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) reports same-store revenue declined 6% in Q1.

Revenues for New vehicles -6% to $822.1M, Used vehicles -3% to $493.2M.

Gross margin rate up 20 bps to 16.9%.

Adjusted operating margin rate slipped 50 bps to 4.3%.

Total new vehicle unit sales fell 9% Y/Y to 21,977M.

Total used vehicle retail units sales down 4% to 20,287M.

The company expects acquisition of Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram store in the Denver market in late January 2020 to generate ~$124M in annual revenues.

