Karyopharm Therapeutics (KPTI) Q1 results:

Revenues: $18.1M; Xpovio Sales: $16.1M; License and other revenue: $2.1M.

Net loss: ($52.9M) (+20.1%); loss/share: ($0.78) (+28.4%).

2020 Financial Outlook: The Company will not be issuing XPOVIO revenue guidance for FY 2020 due to COVID-19 impact.

Q2 Outlook: XPOVIO net product sales to be slightly higher in Q2 as compared to Q1.

Total revenues are expected to be higher due to an increase in collaboration revenue from the expanded territory agreement with Antengene.

The company also initiated randomized study evaluating low dose selinexor in patients with severe COVID-19.

Shares are down 5% premarket.

