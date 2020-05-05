Newmont (NYSE:NEM) -1% pre-market after reporting a more than 9x jump in quarterly profit, but adjusted Q1 earnings and revenues both slightly missed analyst expectations.

On a GAAP basis, Q1 profit totaled $822M, compared with $87M in the year-ago quarter.

The profit spike was due to the gains on the sale of KCGM, Continental Gold and Red Lake, higher production from the Goldcorp assets acquired last year and higher average realized gold prices.

Newmont's average realized price for gold in Q1 was $1,591/oz. vs. $1,300/oz. in the prior-year period, while production popped 20% Y/Y to 1.5M oz. from 1.23M oz. a year ago, primarily due to new production from the new Goldcorp mines.

Q1 all-in sustaining costs increased 14% to $1,030/oz., due mostly to higher gold CAS per ounce, higher sustaining capital spending and care and maintenance costs associated with COVID-19.

Newmont says operations representing ~90% of planned 2020 production currently are operating despite the pandemic.