In a month marked by volatile energy markets, Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) reports record energy open interest of 46.6M lots on April 24, 2020 and, for the month, energy open interest increased 24% Y/Y.

Oil average daily volume jumped 37% Y/Y; record OI of 15.7M lots reached on April 24; April OI up 22% Y/Y.

Brent ADV up 32% Y/Y, record OI of 6.2M lots on April 24; April OI up 26%.

North American natural gas ADV up 85% Y/Y; record futures OI of 16.2M lots on April 27; total April OI up 27% Y/Y.

In other commodities:

Sugar OI up 20% Y/Y.

Euribor ADV up 39% Y/Y.

MSCI ADV up 67% Y/Y.

NYSE cash equities ADV up 70% Y/Y.