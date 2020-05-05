In a month marked by volatile energy markets, Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) reports record energy open interest of 46.6M lots on April 24, 2020 and, for the month, energy open interest increased 24% Y/Y.
Oil average daily volume jumped 37% Y/Y; record OI of 15.7M lots reached on April 24; April OI up 22% Y/Y.
Brent ADV up 32% Y/Y, record OI of 6.2M lots on April 24; April OI up 26%.
North American natural gas ADV up 85% Y/Y; record futures OI of 16.2M lots on April 27; total April OI up 27% Y/Y.
In other commodities:
Sugar OI up 20% Y/Y.
Euribor ADV up 39% Y/Y.
MSCI ADV up 67% Y/Y.
NYSE cash equities ADV up 70% Y/Y.