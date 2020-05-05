Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) says it will shut down its 110K bbl/day Tabangao refinery in the Philippines for one month from mid-May, as the coronavirus has hurt oil demand.

Shell says it will continue to comply with the government's minimum inventory requirement during the shutdown of the refinery in Batangas City, south of Manila.

The company says the shutdown will help insulate against further potential drops in refining margins, adding that it can switch to importation of petroleum products if necessary.