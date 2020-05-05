According to Digitimes sources, TSMC (NYSE:TSM) will likely remain the major foundry partner for Nvidia's (NASDAQ:NVDA) next-gen 7nm and 5nm GPUs.

The information goes against recent media reports suggesting Nvidia would favor Samsung's (OTC:SSNNF,OTC:SSNLF) 5nm EUV process.

Digitimes recently hinted at Nvidia's mysterious 5nm plans, which isn't likely to be for near-term consumer GPUs since that would compete with the unreleased Ampere, known to be 7nm.

Sources expect the ramp in orders from Nvidia and AMD to help TSMC post relatively stronger results for H1.