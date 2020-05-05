Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Q3 sales declined by 19.1% Y/Y to $483.08M, due to global manufacturing slow down.

Sale by segments: Industrial $260.74M (-18.2% Y/Y); Widia $42.72M (-16.2% Y/Y); and Infrastructure $176.63M (-21.1% Y/Y).

Q3 Gross margin declined by 234 bps to 32.5%; and Adj. EBITDA was $90M, margin declined by 80 bps to 18.6%.

Operating income was $37.89M (-53.7% Y/Y); and margin declined by 590 bps to 7.8%. Adj. operating margin declined by 210 bps to 12.2%.

Cash flow provided by operating activities YTD was $146M, compared to $157M a year ago.

Company’s FY20 Restructuring Actions are now expected to result in annualized savings of $30M to $35M (prior $35M to $40M). Pre-tax charges are now expected to be $55M to $60M (prior $55M to $65M).

Company has withdrawn its FY20 outlook, due to extensive uncertainty and limited visibility into end markets, caused by COVID-19.

