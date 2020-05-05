JPMorgan calls Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) one of its most defensive stocks in its coverage universe after taking in the automaker's Q1 earnings report.

The firm notes Ferrari only lost about 7% of its sales in 2008-2009 vs. the industry average of -21%.

The Formula 1 drag and valuation keeps JP on the sidelines with a Neutral rating, but with a constructive stance.

"We value RACE shares at 24.0x 2020E EBIT, a premium to the Europe luxury goods average multiples, in part reflecting Ferrari’s strong sales resiliency."