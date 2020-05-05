Disclosing details on a new service it talked about last October, Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) will start allowing investing in fractional shares starting on June 9.

Schwab gains 2.2% in premarket trading.

The move allows investors to buy stocks with a high per-share price, such as Apple, Amazon, Facebook, or Google, without having to purchase a whole share.

Schwab Stock Slices allows investors to own stock in any S&P 500 company for as little as $5 each, the company said.

Under the new service, investors can purchase a single stock slice or up to 10 different slices at once, commission-free.

The service will also give investors the opportunity to create and purchase their own bundles of stocks.