Insperity (NYSE:NSP) reports revenue increase of 7% Y/Y in Q1 to $1.23B, on 5.5% increase in the average number of worksite employees paid/month.

Average WSEEs paid were 238,014 (+5.5% Y/Y).

Gross margin declined 61 bps to 19.05%.

Operating margin declined 48 bps to 6.91%.

Adj. EBITDA margin declined 7 bps to 5.88%.

During Q1, the company repurchased a total of 878K shares at a cost of $61M, paid $16M in cash dividends and invested $16M in capex.

Ended the quarter in a strong financial position with $167M of adj. cash and $130M available under a $500M credit facility.

“We expect our resilient business model to continue to generate strong cash flow in spite of the current economic environment associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.” said Douglas S. Sharp, senior VP of finance, CFO and treasurer.

Q2 Outlook: Average WSEEs 220.4-229.7K (-5.5% to -1% Y/Y); EBITDA: $55-69M; Adj. EBITDA: $65-79M (+15% to +39% Y/Y); EPS: $0.83-$1.10; Adj. EPS: $1.02-1.29 (+23% to +55% Y/Y).

FY 2020 Outlook: Average WSEEs 221.4-233.2K (-6% to -1% Y/Y); EBITDA: $183-218M; Adj. EBITDA: $215-250M (-14% Y/Y); EPS: $2.60-3.27; Adj. EPS: $3.19-3.86 (-23% to -7% Y/Y).

