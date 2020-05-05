Nano cap Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX) jumps 39% premarket on robust volume in reaction to its agreement with MD Anderson Cancer Center for exclusive global rights to a portfolio of 16 patent applications and related technology for the treatment of cancer using TUSC2 gene therapy Oncoprex combined with other immunotherepies, including PD-1/L1 inhibitors, PDL2 inhibitors, anti-CTLA-4 antibodies and/or anti-KIR antibodies.

The company plans to file an IND for a clinical trial evaluating the combination of Oncoprex and Merck's (NYSE:MRK) Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

It says this therapeutic approach is distinctly different from combining Oncoprex with targeted therapies like AstraZeneca's Tagrisso (osimertinib).