Google Cloud (GOOG, GOOGL) and Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) have a new strategic partnership that will soon make Splunk Cloud tightly integrated with the tech giant's cloud offering.

Splunk is up 3.5% premarket; it has a market cap of $21.4B. Google is higher as well (GOOG +1% ; GOOGL +1.1% ).

The two have plans to roll out new native integrations with Anthos, Google Cloud Security Command Center, and Google Cloud's operations suite.

The joint offering is now in beta for early access customers, and general availability is planned soon.