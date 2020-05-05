Jack Henry (NASDAQ:JKHY) reports mixed Q3 results that beats on EPS but misses on revenue estimates.

Q3 highlights: Total GAAP revenue of $429.4M (+13% Y/Y), Core segment revenue were $146.4M (+12% Y/Y), Payments segment revenue $150.4M (+11%), Revenue from the complementary segment $118.7M (+16%) and Revenue in the corporate and other segment $13.9M (+13.9%).

R&D expense +21% Y/Y, due to increased personnel costs.

Operating income totaled $91.9M (+20% Y/Y).

Cash and cash equivalents $109.5M (+51% Q/Q, March 31).

JKHY had $55.0M of borrowings (March 31).

The company expects Q4 revenue in the range of $408M-$415M vs. a consensus of $418.22M and GAAP EPS in the range of $0.77-$0.79 vs. $0.80.

