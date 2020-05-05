Phil Spencer, Microsoft's (NASDAQ:MSFT) Xbox head, tells Bloomberg that the coronavirus pandemic could delay some third-party titles for the forthcoming Xbox Series X.

The potential delays depend on how far along the development was when the game studios had to switch to remote work, says Spencer.

Microsoft has already delayed Minecraft Dungeons from April to May. Rival Sony's PlayStation has announced schedule changes for The Last of Us and Ghost of Tsushima.

Spencer also notes that the recession could impact console demand, saying, "Families will be making different trade-offs around where their dollars are spent."

Microsoft still plans to release the Xbox Series X this holiday season, and the company will roll out the xCloud game streaming service later this year.

Starting May 7, Microsoft will host a monthly virtual showcase focusing on the Xbox Series X and its game titles.