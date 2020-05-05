Shake Shack sized up as the road to recovery starts

Cowen keeps a Market Perform rating on Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) on its view the risk/reward is not compelling at the current share price.

Naturally, the major focus on the restaurant chain is how to model the sales recovery, particularly with SHAK's high mix of restaurants in dense urban locations and tourist hotspots.

"We find it appropriate to lower our 3Q estimate from -13% to -20%, which also reflects modest improvement. We maintain our 4Q estimate of +1.5% while lapping an easy -3.6%, though note New York's performance will be vital to achieving normalized comp trends given its importance in the same store sales base," updates analyst Andrew Charles.

Also today on Wall Street, Barclays lowers its price target on Shake Shack to $49 from $60 and Piper Sandler bumps up its PT to $55 from $44.

Shake Shack is up 2.46% premarket to $54.07. The announcement by management during the conference call of new interior and exterior pickup windows to encourage digital preorders could be helping sentiment a bit (earnings call transcript). As expected, Shake Shack will limit guests in restaurants as they reopen in certain states.

Previously: Shake Shack -2% after light sales tally (May 4)