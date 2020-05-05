Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) is down 0.4% premarket after a downgrade to Neutral at B. Riley FBR, from Buy, the day before earnings.

That's due to the impact of the pandemic on consumer auto demand, which could push out a growth inflection that was expected in the second half of the year, the firm says. Other risks include the implementation of dealer discounts throughout the second quarter, along with increased near-term headwinds.

It's cut its price target to $5.25 from $13, trimming implied upside to 6%.