Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) +5.5% pre-market after easily beating Q1 earnings estimates and reporting a pact with Aethon Energy to restart development of the Shelby Trough Haynesville and Bossier shale acreage in Texas.

The pact provides for minimum well commitments by Aethon in exchange for reduced royalty rates and exclusive access to Black Stone's mineral and leasehold acreage in the contract area.

A minimum of four wells will be drilled in the initial program year, which begins in Q3, increasing to a minimum of 15 wells/year beginning with the third program year.