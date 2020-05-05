SG Blocks pops (SGBX +43.7% ) on one year, non-exclusive distributor agreement with OSANG Healthcare for OHC’s GeneFinder COVID-19 Plus RealAmp Kit now available in the US under the FDA’s Emergency Use Authorization

SG Blocks will have sales, marketing and distribution rights to OHC’s product in the US.

GeneFinder COVID-19 Plus RealAmp Kit is a test designed to detect SARS-CoV-2; the kit can provide up to 100 tests results in just over two hours.

In connection with the agreement, OHC has the right to participate, in up to 19.9% of SGBX's stock offering during the next six months.