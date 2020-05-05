Argus takes Harley-Davidson (HOG +5.5% ) up to a Buy rating after having the motorcycle manufacturer set at Hold.

The firm says it's taking a positive view of HOG's new strategic plan.

"We expect the plan, called 'The Rewire,' to result in a solid recovery for Harley as the economy restarts. The company is also working to mitigate the impact of the pandemic through salary cuts, hiring freezes, and adjustments in its new product launch schedule. It has also suspended share buybacks and cut its dividend. On valuation, HOG shares have fallen more than 40% over the last quarter and are trading near the low end of their 52-week range and at just 6-times our 2021 estimate."

Argus calls the pullback a favorable entry point for risk-tolerant investors and assigns a price target of $30 to rep more than 40% upside potential.