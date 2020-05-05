Varonis +7% after Q1 beats, guides Q2 in-line
- Varonis (NASDAQ:VRNS) reports Q1 results that beat EPS and revenue estimates with revenue down 4% Y/Y.
- Q1 ARR was $220.5M (+59% Y/Y). Subscription revenues mix of 98% vs. a 31% year ago.
- VRNS had $126.3M in cash and equivalents at the end of the period.
- The Company generated $3.9M (-72.3% Y/Y) of cash from operations, reflecting the accelerated transition to a subscription-based model.
- The company expects Q2 Non-GAAP EPS in the range of $(0.36)-$(0.34) vs. a consensus of $(0.35) and Revenue in the range of $56M-$58M vs. a $56.99M.
