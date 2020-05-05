Stocks rise as more economies move toward reopening

May 05, 2020 9:50 AM ETBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor62 Comments
  • Stocks gained at the open, as investors appear increasingly optimistic about the nascent re-opening of the U.S. economy, looking past plunging trade data in March with a record drop in exports; S&P 500 and Dow both +1.4%, Nasdaq +1.5%.
  • California Gov. Newsom said yesterday that some of the state's retailers would be allowed to offer curb-side pickup starting Friday, and New York Gov. Cuomo said the daily number of hospitalizations and new deaths are declining.
  • Overseas, Germany is reopening shops and allowing soccer matches.
  • Also, the U.S. reportedly is considering an extension of some China tariff exclusions despite recent tensions between the two countries and criticism of Secretary of State Pompeo in Chinese media.
  • European markets are rallying, with France's CAC +2.1% and both Germany's DAX and U.K.'s FTSE +1.9%; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei -2.8% and China's Shanghai Composite +1.3%.
  • In the U.S., all 11 S&P sectors start higher, led by energy (+4.3%) as crude oil rallies on news that more Permian drillers are cutting production; June WTI +16.2% to $23.69/bbl, and Brent crude tops $30/bbl for the first time since April 15.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.