Stocks rise as more economies move toward reopening
May 05, 2020 9:50 AM ETBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor62 Comments
- Stocks gained at the open, as investors appear increasingly optimistic about the nascent re-opening of the U.S. economy, looking past plunging trade data in March with a record drop in exports; S&P 500 and Dow both +1.4%, Nasdaq +1.5%.
- California Gov. Newsom said yesterday that some of the state's retailers would be allowed to offer curb-side pickup starting Friday, and New York Gov. Cuomo said the daily number of hospitalizations and new deaths are declining.
- Overseas, Germany is reopening shops and allowing soccer matches.
- Also, the U.S. reportedly is considering an extension of some China tariff exclusions despite recent tensions between the two countries and criticism of Secretary of State Pompeo in Chinese media.
- European markets are rallying, with France's CAC +2.1% and both Germany's DAX and U.K.'s FTSE +1.9%; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei -2.8% and China's Shanghai Composite +1.3%.
- In the U.S., all 11 S&P sectors start higher, led by energy (+4.3%) as crude oil rallies on news that more Permian drillers are cutting production; June WTI +16.2% to $23.69/bbl, and Brent crude tops $30/bbl for the first time since April 15.