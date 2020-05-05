BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) jumps 4.6% after Q1 adjusted EPS of 19 cents per share exceeds the average analyst estimate of 18 cents and up from 18 cents in the year-ago period.

Q1 revenue of $603.2M beats the consensus estimate of $592.8M and increased 11% Y/Y.

The benefits from higher industry volumes were partly offset by the dislocation faced by BGCP’s employees and clients due to COVID-19.

Still, BGCP slashes its dividend to 1 cent per share from its prior quarterly dividend of 14 cents "out of an abundance of caution" to strengthen its balance sheet given the uncertain macro outlook as a result of the pandemic.

"Looking forward, we expect our voice/hybrid and fully electronic brokerage businesses across rates and credit to benefit from the unprecedented amounts of government and corporate debt issuance currently underway and expected to continue throughout the world," said Chairman and CEO Howard Lutnick. "We believe this issuance will occur, over time, on a previously unimaginable scale."

The company points out that its guidance ranges are unusually wide due to the uncertainty regarding the effects of the pandemic.

Sees Q2 revenue of $525M-$575M vs. consensus of $566.9M; sees pretax adjusted earnings of $89M-$109M vs. actual $102.3M in Q2 2019.

Sees FY 2020 adjusted earnings tax rate of 10%-12% vs. actual 11.4% in FY 2019.

Q1 total brokerage revenue of $569.2M increases 11% Y/Y.

Q1 Fenics revenue of $101.4M increased 8.5% Y/Y.

Conference call at 10:00 AM ET.

Previously: BGC Partners EPS beats by $0.01, beats on revenue (May 5)