Credit Suisse lowers its price target on Neutral-rated Freshpet (FRPT -2.3% ) to $68 from $72 to take into account the extra advertising and e-commerce investments being made by the company.

"While it is possible that these costs may compound over time, we believe they will end up relatively small in the context of a business that could earn $250M of EBITDA by 2025," notes the firm.

The $68 PT works out to a 17.5B EBITDA multiple to the 2025 EBIDTA estimate discounted back 9%. The average sell-side PT is $74.78.

