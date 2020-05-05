Louisiana-Pacific up 5% on Q1 earnings beat
May 05, 2020 10:03 AM ETLouisiana-Pacific Corporation (LPX)LPXBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- Louisiana-Pacific (LPX +5.5%) reported Q1 net sales of $585M, a slight decline of 0.5% Y/Y; and net income of $33M (+22% Y/Y).
- Sales by segments: Siding $212M (-3% Y/Y); Oriented Strand Board $220M (+6% Y/Y); Engineered Wood Products $99M (+10% Y/Y); and South America $36M (-20% Y/Y).
- Q1 Gross margin expanded by 454 bps to 18.5%; and operating margin expanded by 375 bps to 7.5%.
- Q1 Adj. EBITDA was $83M (+43.1% Y/Y); and margin expanded b 422 bps to 14.2%.
- Net cash used in operating activities was $9M, compared to $54M a year ago.
- Company has cash and cash equivalents of $488M as of March 31, 2020; borrowed $350M under the credit facility in March 2020; and amended the credit facility on May 1, 2020, to provide for an incremental $200M revolver, which matures in May 2023.
- Company expects FY20 Capex to be less than $70M; no share repurchases in 2020; and suspended FY20 guidance for SmartSide® Strand sales growth.
