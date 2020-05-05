Louisiana-Pacific up 5% on Q1 earnings beat

May 05, 2020 10:03 AM ETLouisiana-Pacific Corporation (LPX)LPXBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
  • Louisiana-Pacific (LPX +5.5%) reported Q1 net sales of $585M, a slight decline of 0.5% Y/Y; and net income of $33M (+22% Y/Y).
  • Sales by segments: Siding $212M (-3% Y/Y); Oriented Strand Board $220M (+6% Y/Y); Engineered Wood Products $99M (+10% Y/Y); and South America $36M (-20% Y/Y).
  • Q1 Gross margin expanded by 454 bps to 18.5%; and operating margin expanded by 375 bps to 7.5%.
  • Q1 Adj. EBITDA was $83M (+43.1% Y/Y); and margin expanded b 422 bps to 14.2%.
  • Net cash used in operating activities was $9M, compared to $54M a year ago.
  • Company has cash and cash equivalents of $488M as of March 31, 2020; borrowed $350M under the credit facility in March 2020; and amended the credit facility on May 1, 2020, to provide for an incremental $200M revolver, which matures in May 2023.
  • Company expects FY20 Capex to be less than $70M; no share repurchases in 2020; and suspended FY20 guidance for SmartSide® Strand sales growth.
  • Previously: Louisiana-Pacific EPS beats by $0.04, beats on revenue (May 5)
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.