LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) slides 3.2% after Q2 revenue guidance of $160M-$175M trails the consensus estimate of $212.2M.

Sees Q2 variable marketing margin of $65M-$75M vs. $98.2M in Q1.

Sees Q2 adjusted EBITDA of $12M-$18M vs. $44.9M in Q1.

Q1 adjusted EPS of $1.20 beat CapIQ consensus estimate of $1.08; compares with $1.12 in Q4 2019 and $1.10 in the year-ago quarter.

Q1 total revenue of $283.1M exceeds the $282.8M consensus and rose 11% Q/Q and 8% Y/Y.

Q1 adjusted EBITDA of $44.9M was in line with TREE's original guidance of $43M-$46M issued in February.

In April, TREE reduced its Q1 revenue and variable marketing margin guidance as lender demand for its services declined during the COVID-19 pandemic.

