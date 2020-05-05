Eventbrite (EB +10.9% ) says it's seeing accelerated growth in online experiences, a promising development for moving events online in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It's pointing to nearly 20,000 online events published daily, and a 2,000%-plus Y/Y gain.

“While this devastating public health crisis brought on by COVID-19 has ground the live experiences economy to a halt, we’re encouraged by the increase in demand for online experiences as it shows our timeless need for human connection remains as strong as ever," says CEO Julia Hartz.

Nearly half the online events being attended are health and wellness-related (such as yoga and meditation classes) or business and professional events including seminars and workshops.

The data show the median price paid for a ticket to an online event is $29, and 78% of consumers purchase tickets to multiple events hosted by the same creator.