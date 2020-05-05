Chegg (CHGG +30.4% ) soars to a new 52-week high after strong Q1 results.

JPMorgan lifts estimates on Chegg after taking in the update.

"While we had expected CHGG to be negatively impacted in March & 2Q by the shift to remote learning & widespread adoption of pass/fail grading policies, CHGG instead saw multiple drivers of growth including strong Int'l adoption, tightening of account sharing policies, higher-than-expected Study Pack take-rate, & overall stronger engagement as students shifted to online learning," notes the firm.

"Overall, we are encouraged by CHGG's strong trends 1Q into 2Q & the broader shift of higher education in CHGG’s direction, whether done on or off campus," adds JP.

Separately, Raymond James lifts Chegg to an Outperform rating from Market Perform following the earnings update.

Today's vibrant rally by Chegg is believed to have included some short covering.

