EPS of $2.14 per share, up 27% from $1.68 in the first quarter 2019.

Warned it could cancel some Boeing 737 MAX orders and withdrew its full-year outlook amid a slump in travel demand due to COVID-19.

"In cases where leases have been cancelled, we have the right to cancel our corresponding orders for delivery of those aircraft; nevertheless, these lease cancellations may have an adverse effect on our future cash flows and results of operations, which could be material," AerCap (AER +14.7% ) said in a statement.

Other highlights: Approximately $11B sources of liquidity. 100% of new aircraft deliveries through December 2021 already leased. Approximately 98% of lease rents through 2022 already contracted. 99% fleet utilization rate for the first quarter of 2020. 14% increase in book value per share since March 31, 2019 to $73.69B.

Q1 results