Energy (XLE +2.7% ) tops the S&P 500 sector leaderboard, sparked by optimism around ongoing production cuts and a recovery in demand with the reopening of economies around the world.

Among notable movers: OXY +8.3% , CXO +7.4% , NOV +6.1% , SLB +6% , APA +5.9% , PXD +5.9% , COP +5.3% , HAL +5% , NBL +4.4% , MRO +4.3% .

WTI June crude +18.6% to $24.18/bbl after closing yesterday above $20 for the first time since mid-April, and July Brent +11.6% at $30.36/bbl, with both benchmarks on pace for their fifth straight daily gains (CL1:COM).

The "key reason behind the price strengthening is regional traffic data, which indicate the demand bottom is behind us," says Per Magnus Nysveen, Rystad Energy's head of analysis.

"Commentary from multiple companies pointed to an improvement in U.S. demand at the end of April, particularly for gasoline," added Stacey Morris, director of research at Alerian.

Slower crude inventory builds at the Cushing, Okla., hub for West Texas oil "suggest that the slowdown in supply will curb concerns over an oil glut," says Robert Carnell, regional head of research Asia-Pacific for ING.

Production from oil majors is set to drop by nearly 11% in Q2 to levels not seen in at least 17 years, according to Reuters calculations.

