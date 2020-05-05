Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) down 15% after Q1 results miss estimates.

Q1 highlights: Revenue of $59M (-2.8% Y/Y)

Gross margin of 28.7% (-180 bps Y/Y), due to product mix and manufacturing inefficiencies.

Adjusted EBITDA of $52M (-21.2%).

Total backlog was flat at $3.0B.

FCF was $6M (-57%).

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of period were $554.52M.

The company expects Q2 Non-GAAP EPS in the range of $(0.30)-$(0.10) vs. a consensus of $0.36 and Revenue in the range of $475M-$500M vs. a $498.17M.

The company is also suspending prior guidance for the full year 2020 due to the uncertainty of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

