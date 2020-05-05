RPM International (RPM +2.0% ) expects its Q4 sales to be within the previously announced guidance range.

The company expects Consumer Group to be flat to slightly up, double-digit sales declines for Construction Products and Performance Coatings Groups and Specialty Products Group to also decline in Q4.

"While the COVID-19 outbreak continues globally, our supply chain and business operations remain strong, our March operating results are solid, and we continue to meet the changing needs of our customers in a timely manner during this unprecedented period." stated Frank C. Sullivan, Chairman and CEO.

Source: Press Release