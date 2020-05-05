SL Green forms joint venture for One Madison Avenue
May 05, 2020 10:43 AM ETSL Green Realty Corp. (SLG)SLGBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- SL Green Realty (SLG +4.9%) sells a 49.5% interest in New York City's One Madison Avenue to the National Pension Service of Korea and Hines Interest LP, with NPS and Hines committing aggregate equity of at least $492.2M to the project.
- SL Green Realty Corp. and Hines will co-develop the $2.3B project, which will span 1.4M rentable square feet upon completion.
- The building, next to Madison Square Park, will be demolished down to its existing ninth floor to create 17 new glass and steel column-free floors above.