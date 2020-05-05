Under the "Wait and Save" program, Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) riders who are willing to wait longer will receive a discount and won't have to share the ride.

Lyft is now expanding the pilot program across the U.S. and the Canadian cities where the ride-share service operates.

The expansion comes during a period of weak ride-share demand due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Lyft and rival Uber have scurried to find ways to boost customer engagement, which has included shifting drivers to deliveries of food and essential items.