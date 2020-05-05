Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (OXFD -9.8% ) is down, albeit on below-average volume, after releasing Q1 results that came in shy of expectations.

The company said that COVID-19 headwinds "became apparent" near quarter-end and it expects a $5M - 6M drop in Q2 revenues, adding that it anticipates this quarter to experience the most significant disruptions from the pandemic. Citing the uncertainty related to the scope and duration of the contagion, it is unable to provide annual revenue guidance.

