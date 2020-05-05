Mosaic (MOS +7.5% ) appears to be the only one of its peers whose Q2 outlook seems better than Q1, says Bernstein analyst Jonas Oxgaard.

Mosaic's potash and phosphate volume for April was "the most striking," as it was up nearly 50% from Q1 levels and rose ~60% Y/Y, Oxgaard says, adding the rise in volume supports the company's view of very strong North American spring demand.

The company also highlighted an immediate $20/mt price increase in Brazil potash prices following the Chinese contract settlement, which suggests customers were holding back until the contract was settled and should have a positive impact for Q2, according to the analyst.

In its Q1 results yesterday, Mosaic said April shipment volumes were robust and North American prices through April have responded positively.