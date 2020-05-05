Facebook's (FB +1.9% ) Oculus is building a new version of its Quest stand-alone virtual reality headset, though it and other Oculus developments are fighting headwinds due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Several potential Quest successors are under development, Bloomberg reports, including some that are smaller, lighter and have a faster refresh rate; it's not final which new version will be released.

The new Quest was set to be launched around Oculus Connect at the end of 2020, but supply-chain problems and other issues could delay shipping into 2021.

It's the midrange offering from Oculus. The current Quest is $399, cheaper than the high-end Rift S but better than the entry-level Oculus Go.

The company's also building an augmented reality headset, though the virus has slowed hardware development there as well. It had been planned for a 2023 launch.