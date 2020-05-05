Adjusted earnings per share of $5.10, up 22.6% from $4.16 in the same quarter a year ago.

"The company currently expects the COVID-19 pandemic to have a significant adverse impact on its sales, EBITDA and net income for the remainder of fiscal 2020 under the assumption that the COVID-19 pandemic will adversely affect our non-defense customers and their demand for our products and services. In the near term, the outbreak and worsening of the COVID-19 pandemic will adversely impact our commercial aftermarket sales. We believe that the COVID-19 pandemic will also adversely impact our commercial OEM sales over the long term."

TansDigm (TDG -1.3% ) ended the quarter with a cash balance of approximately $2.7B and over $500M of capacity available on its revolving credit facility. Two offerings of senior secured notes in April brought the company's total cash balance to approximately $4.2B.

Q2 results