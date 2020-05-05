MEG Energy (OTCPK:MEGEF +9% ) marches higher after saying it would cut 2020 capital spending plans for a second time due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as it reports a Q1 loss of C$284M.

Q1 adjusted funds flow per share was C$0.26 vs. C$0.50 in the year-ago quarter.

Q1 oil production increased 5% Y/Y to 91,577 bbl/day, but MEG expects H1 2020 output of just 76K bbl/day and is suspending full-year production guidance in light of the current oil price environment.

MEG is planning a turnaround at the Christina Lake oil sands site during June-August, and expects to 30K bbl/day during maintenance work on phase 1 and 2.

MEG now expects full-year capex of C$150M, down from an estimate of C$200M in March and C$250M in original guidance released late last year.

The company also will lower non-energy operating costs and G&A expenses by C$20M and C$10M, respectively.