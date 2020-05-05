Talend (TLND +2.8% ) has entered into strategic partnership with HVR, the leading independent provider of real-time cloud data replication technology, allowing customers to integrate their data for the most complete view of business operations and analytics.

“The combination of Talend and HVR technologies delivers an optimal engine for data processing and availability,” said Mike Pickett, Senior Vice President of Business and Corporate Development for Talend. “By partnering with HVR and their ability to capture real-time changes in SAP, Oracle, Microsoft SQL Server, and others, we provide a combined solution that meets the growing demand for constant data, giving organizations a competitive edge in today’s data-driven landscape.”